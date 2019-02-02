For nearly eight months, Page worked closely with Master Builder Paul Waller at the Fender Custom Shop on the Mirrored and Dragon Telecaster models in an effort to assure every detail was accurately recreated throughout the process.

Page's iconic guitar was used to record 1969's "Led Zeppelin I" along with countless hit songs on world-renowned albums while he was a studio musician.

The rocker originally received the Telecaster in 1966 from Jeff Beck, who gifted it to Page for recommending him to The Yardbirds.

"The story of the instrument is the whole journey of it - from Jeff having it, to passing it on to me with such good spirit," says Page. "It's a lot of love in that gesture and the journey of it through the Yardbirds and how it was used on the first Led Zeppelin album ... the journey all the way through here today Now, it's been restored back to its true beauty and we've actually been able to sort of clone it."

In sync with Led Zeppelin's ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations, Fender will release four signature Page guitars throughout 2019, including "Mirror" and "Dragon" models and two custom versions that feature personal touches that are dubbed the "Limited Edition Jimmy Page Telecaster Set."

Only 50 units of each Fender Custom Shop model will be made available with personal touches from Page himself, including a handwritten signature on the headstock and hand-painted flourishes on the guitar body's dragon artwork. Watch the video - here.