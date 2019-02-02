News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019 (Week in Review)

Metallica

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019 was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of the 2016 track, "Halo On Fire", from their first full live show of 2019. The January 18 stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK saw the band resume the latest North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" after a month-long break from the trek.

The concert featured much of the tour's standard set list, while also including the second performance - and tour debut - of the group's cover of the 1988 Soundgarden track, "Head Injury."

Two days earlier, Metallica delivered the song during their appearance at the "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Metallica will wrap up the North American dates in March, and begin a full summer series of European shows in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1st.Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

