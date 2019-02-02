|
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness (Week in Review)
.
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour Dates Due To Illness was a top story on Monday: Ozzy Osbourne has postponed the first four dates of the UK leg of his No More Tours 2 trek due to illness, according to a social media post from Judas Priest. The news comes days after Osbourne shared a photo showing his eye with burst blood vessel, where he said was caused by coughing too hard. The Judas Priest post explained that Ozzy is suffering from the flu. They wrote, "It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu. "Therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date - details to follow once finalized - we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans - we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together - and to the rescheduled ones in the future." Postponed dates:
The news comes days after Osbourne shared a photo showing his eye with burst blood vessel, where he said was caused by coughing too hard. The Judas Priest post explained that Ozzy is suffering from the flu.
They wrote, "It is with great regret we have to announce that the first four UK shows on the Ozzy Osbourne/Judas Priest tour have been postponed due to Ozzy having a very bad case of flu.
"Therefore Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle will be rescheduled at a later date - details to follow once finalized - we are very sorry that this has happened and to disappoint so many fans - we wish Ozzy well and look forward to the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows together - and to the rescheduled ones in the future."
Postponed dates: