Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody (Week in Review)
Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Rami Malek was honored for his work as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 27.
Malek was named Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role at the event, ahead of fellow nominees Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) and more.
"I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury," said Malek during his acceptance speech. "I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be, and accomplishing everything you so desire. I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is, again, for him."
"Bohemian Rhapsody" was also a finalist in the Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture category, which was awarded to "Black Panther." Read more - here.
