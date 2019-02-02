News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour (Week in Review)

Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour was a top story on Monday: Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced that he will be playing the seminal 1973 Genesis album "Selling England By The Pound " in its entirety during the trek.

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world's best band, and everything was opening up for us...

"Also I look forward to playing all the favorite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!" See the dates - here.

