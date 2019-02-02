Steve Hackett To Play Full Classic Genesis Album On American Tour

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound, which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world's best band, and everything was opening up for us...

"Also I look forward to playing all the favorite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!" See the dates - here.