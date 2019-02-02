Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

The tour will be launching to support the "reimaged" reissue of their 1999 debut "Sonic Brew" which will include two new bonus tracks, a full band/piano version of "Spoke In The Wheel" and an acoustic version of "Black Pearl."

Band leader Zakk Wylde had this to say, "The original recording back in 1997 was mastered with high volume, alcohol, and dance. We went in and worked off the existing performances and focused on the high volume and dance while replacing the booze with viagra and anabolic steroids."