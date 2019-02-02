Kerslake, who is battling cancer, expressed in an interview last year that one of his hopes was to receive platinum awards for the "Blizzard Of OZz and "Diary Of A Madman" albums that he made with Ozzy. The former Black Sabbath frontman surprised the drummer by sending him the discs and a personal letter.

Lee was asked about it by The Metal Voice at a recent event and shared, "We were filming me packing for California on my upcoming autobiography documentary and then my manager came in and said I have a surprise delivery for you, and he brought in these two big boxes and they were the two platinum Ozzy discs. It was a crying moment. We finally buried the hatchet between the Osbournes and myself. I respect Sharon and I love Ozzy to bits. Ozzy also sent me back a beautiful letter, hand written."

He also discussed his current health struggles. "The cancer has come back, unfortunately. It has come back with a vengeance but I am not worried about it at the moment. I am enjoying this moment and all the love. I am having a great time. My doctor told me before I left they will be putting me on a new drug and I am hopeful." - here.