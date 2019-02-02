|
Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour (Week in Review)
.
Limbs, The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Limbs have announced that they will be hitting road this spring for the Feel Nothing Tour with The Plot In You, Like Moths To Flames, and Dayseeker. They will be launching the U.S. trek in Grand Rapids on March 30th at The Stache and wrapping up the tour on April 28th in Detroit, MI at The Shelter. Limbs also announced that will also be joining Fit For an Autopsy, Vatican, Great American Ghost, and more at AURA Fest 2019 in Savannah next month. See the dates - here.
They will be launching the U.S. trek in Grand Rapids on March 30th at The Stache and wrapping up the tour on April 28th in Detroit, MI at The Shelter.
Limbs also announced that will also be joining Fit For an Autopsy, Vatican, Great American Ghost, and more at AURA Fest 2019 in Savannah next month. See the dates - here.