|
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show (Week in Review)
.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announce Rare Club Solo Show was a top story on Tuesday: Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor took to social media on Monday to share the news with fans that he will be playing a rare solo club show next month. Billed as Corey Taylor and Friends, the show is scheduled to take place at the iconic West Hollywood, Ca music venue The Roxy on February 20th and will also include Cherry Bombs as special guest. Taylor shared the news with fans via here. He wrote, "This is going to be the sh*t. Feb 20 @theroxy yours truly and a cavalcade of friends are gonna kick some asteroid all over Hollywood. Sponsored by @klos955 and featuring the badass @cherrybombsofficial come on down and have a good time! - here.
Billed as Corey Taylor and Friends, the show is scheduled to take place at the iconic West Hollywood, Ca music venue The Roxy on February 20th and will also include Cherry Bombs as special guest.
Taylor shared the news with fans via here. He wrote, "This is going to be the sh*t. Feb 20 @theroxy yours truly and a cavalcade of friends are gonna kick some asteroid all over Hollywood. Sponsored by @klos955 and featuring the badass @cherrybombsofficial come on down and have a good time! - here.