Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled (Week in Review)

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled was a top story on Tuesday: Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has reportedly canceled his comeback shows in Nashville next month, after previously rescheduling their concerts.

Operators of the vinnievincentlive.com website posted the following notice to fans: "Mr. Vincent has sent a notification letter to the promoter that he will not be performing the concerts scheduled for Feb 8th and 9th, 2019 in Nashville, TN.

"While we cannot discuss the terms of the contract due to a confidentiality clause within the contract, we are shocked at this development, and it is, unfortunately, beyond our control. The matter has been turned over to our attorney.

"As they say, it's 'now in the hands of the lawyers,' and we will update you as we can. Please check back regularly, as this site will be the only source for official updates. In the meantime, every ticket and meet & greet order will be automatically refunded in full, and you will receive a confirmation email of your refund, before or by February 10, 2019.

"We want to thank everyone who worked so diligently and tried so hard to make these shows happen. A lot of really good people were involved and tried to make these shows a reality for the fans." The noticed ended with a contact from for fans that have questions - here.

More Vinnie Vincent News

Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Concerts Canceled

