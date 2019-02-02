|
ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows (Week in Review)
ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows was a top story on Tuesday: ZZ Top have announced that they will be returning to where it all began with their 50th Anniversary Texas Bash, in three cities in the Lone Star State this May. The band will joined at the shows by Bad Company and Cheap Trick and will be kicking things off in Dallas on May 17th at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The next night they will travel to Houston to play the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands and will wrap things up on May 19tg the Austin360 Amphitheater. Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen shared his excitement with, "ZZ Top are celebrating their 50th anniversary this years so it truly an honor that the famed Little Ol' Band from Texas has asked Cheap Trick (all of whom are longtime ZZ Top fans and musical touring friends) to be included and open for these living legends - the great Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard." ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash with Bad Company and Cheap 05/17 - Dallas - Dos Equis Pavilion
