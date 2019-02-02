ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

The band will joined at the shows by Bad Company and Cheap Trick and will be kicking things off in Dallas on May 17th at the Dos Equis Pavilion. The next night they will travel to Houston to play the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands and will wrap things up on May 19tg the Austin360 Amphitheater.



Billy Gibbons had this to say,. "It's been five decades, and I think we're starting to get pretty good at this! We're just as excited to be back in Texas this May playing our bluesy kind of rock as when started with in '69. The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed much and we're keeping it that way."

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen shared his excitement with, "ZZ Top are celebrating their 50th anniversary this years so it truly an honor that the famed Little Ol' Band from Texas has asked Cheap Trick (all of whom are longtime ZZ Top fans and musical touring friends) to be included and open for these living legends - the great Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard."



Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers added, "Those three Texan hombres, aka ZZ Top, are celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year so Bad Company is going to join them and the fans to mark the occasion; hang on to your hats and heels!".

ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash with Bad Company and Cheap 05/17 - Dallas - Dos Equis Pavilion

05/18 - Houston - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/19 - Austin - Austin360 - here.