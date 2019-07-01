News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Wrap Up Firepower World Tour

07-01-2019
Judas Priest

Judas Priest wrapped up their Firepower tour, in support of the album of the same name, on Saturday night in Las Vegas and guitarist Richie Faulkner took to social media to celebrate.

Faulkner shared a message along with a graphic that revealed the following stats for the trek, 515 days, 145 shows, played to over 1.26 million people in 38 countries, traveling 129,523 miles (over five times around the world) and over 28,000 bottles of water and 12,000 bottles of beer."

He tweeted, "Thanks to everyone that came and rocked out with us on the #FirePower tour 2018/2019. It's been emotional and amazing to see you all and share in the celebration of heavy metal all around the world. It's been a pleasure and an honour to serve. See ya on the next one RHRF DOTF" See the post here


