Judas Priest Wrap Up Firepower World Tour
Judas Priest wrapped up their Firepower tour, in support of the album of the same name, on Saturday night in Las Vegas and guitarist Richie Faulkner took to social media to celebrate.
Faulkner shared a message along with a graphic that revealed the following stats for the trek, 515 days, 145 shows, played to over 1.26 million people in 38 countries, traveling 129,523 miles (over five times around the world) and over 28,000 bottles of water and 12,000 bottles of beer."
He tweeted, "Thanks to everyone that came and rocked out with us on the #FirePower tour 2018/2019. It's been emotional and amazing to see you all and share in the celebration of heavy metal all around the world. It's been a pleasure and an honour to serve. See ya on the next one RHRF DOTF" See the post here
Judas Priest Wrap Up Firepower World Tour
Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Show For Medical Reasons
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone
Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand
Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off
Uriah Heep Ready To Hit The Road With Judas Priest
Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album
Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America
Judas Priest To Be Part Of Ozzy Osbourne's Rescheduled Tour
Judas Priest Deliver Tour Debut Of 1982 Classic At Music Festival