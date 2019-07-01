Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier Release New Video

Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier have released a music for their track "Chansons D'Amour". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Corpse Flower", which is set to be released on September 13th.

Vannier had this to say about the track, "When I was a little boy, love songs terrified me, with their stupid Ophelias, faded flowers of melodramatics singers, quavering vocalises of another time, barbaric rituals, screams of impatient sexes, furious and bloody refrains, like in this beautiful and poisonous video.

"Afterwards, I lived some love stories and it was even worse, all a bazaar puppet show that moved me despite myself, took me hostage and blames me for these crimes that I did not commit."

Director Eric Livingston added: "The melody on 'Chansons D'Amour' chased me around in the back of my head for a few days after listening. I found it to be a haunting and unapologetically honest version of Vannier's original piece.

"When I was given the choice between a few songs to shoot a video accompaniment for, I gravitated towards this one. Mainly, because I knew it would be a challenge for me. To film something that is subtle, yet demands attention." Watch the video here.





