Pixies Launch Brand New Podcast

The Pixies have launched a brand new 12 episode podcast, which comes ahead of the release of their new album "Beneath The Eyrie" on September 13th.

The 'It's A Pixies Podcast' is now live on all podcast platforms including Apple, Pandora, Acast, Stitcher, Google and more. We were sent the following details:

The podcast is hosted & narrated by The New York Times best-selling author Tony Fletcher who was embedded with the band and producer Tom Dalgety whilst the new album 'Beneath The Eyrie' was recorded last December at Dreamland Studios near Woodstock, NY.

The podcast provides a real fly-on-the-wall perspective of not just the recording, but the interaction between the band members and Dalgety, while tracing in the main room or making a cup of tea in the kitchen.





