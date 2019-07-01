Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades

Robert Plant had a special Led Zeppelin treat for fans during his headline performance at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland earlier this month (June 23rd.)

During his set, Plant performed the Led Zeppelin classic "Immigrant Song" for the first time since joining Jimmy Page on stage in Tokyo back in early 1996, according to Led Zeppelin news.

The legendary frontman's performance at the festival was a historic return to Iceland for Plant as Led Zeppelin performed at the Laugardalsholl arena in Reykjavik in 1970 for a cultural exchange program and it is said that the visit inspired Plant to write the lyrics to "Immigrant Song".

The Secret Solstice Festival took place during the midnight sun weekend, where the sun does not set over the country for 24 hours and fittingly Plant performed the song for the first time in over two decades in the nation that inspired it. Fan filmed footage can be seen here.





