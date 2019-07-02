Gwar To Unveil Memorial Marker For Dave Brockie

Gwar have announced the unveiling of memorial marker for late frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus). The band put out the following statement:

At 2:00 PM on Friday, August 30th, 2019, GWAR will unveil a monument to the band's co-founder and longtime leader Dave Brockie, which will be set in Richmond, Virginia's famed Hollywood Cemetery (412 S Cherry St, Richmond, VA). All are invited to the unveiling, and to a free party the next day, August 31st, at the GWARbar (217 W Clay St, Richmond, VA).

The party will feature a performance by RAWG, the greatest GWAR tribute band of all time. Friday, August 30th marks what would have been Dave Brockie's 56th birthday. The erection of this monument has been a long time coming, and we are grateful and happy we can finally do this for Dave.

We thank the many people who donated time and money to make this a reality. We hope the marker will provide a long-needed place for Brockie's friends, family, and fans to pay their respects to this wonderful and deeply talented human being, and of course, to Dave's famous creation; Oderus Urungus, who will always be remembered as one of the greatest frontmen in rock and roll history.





