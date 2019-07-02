Helhorse Go Overboard With New Video

Helhorse have released a music video for their new song "Overboard". The track is the first single from their forthcoming album "Hydra," which will be released on August 23rd.

They had this to say about the song, "Overboard was an easy choice as first single. It has a great opening riff that will hit the listener straight in the neck and the chorus is greater than ever. For sure live this one will become a Helhorse classic and we are super excited about unleashing it onto the world."

Mikkel Wads had this to say about the lyrics, "The perpetual rage feeds desire - that sums up pretty well how I felt writing the lyrics for this album. I have channeled my restlessness, my anger and my disdain for triviality and overall bullsh*t". Watch the video here





