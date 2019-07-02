Silverstein Stream New Song Featuring Caleb Shomo

Silverstein have recruited Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo for a guest appearance on their brand new single, which is entitled "Burn I Down".

Vocalist Shane Told had this to say, "The song picks up right where Dead Reflection left off [the band's 2017 studio album]. It has the catchiness and riffiness of that album, but production wise and vocally we took another progressive step in a direction we feel great about. It hits hard and tells a story but gets you straight to the point. It's not messing around - direct and in your face.

"Once the bridge section music was completed, we could imagine Caleb's voice working so perfectly over it - so we sent it to him and said 'do your thing'. He sent it back and I just about fell over when I heard it." Listen to it here.





