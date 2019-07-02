Stitched Up Heart Release Video For Lost Featuring Godsmack's Sully Erna

Stitched Up Heart have released a brand new video for their new single "Lost" featuring Godsmack frontman Sully Erna. The song comes from their forthcoming sophomore album.

The album will be released next spring and is set to be entitled "Darkness." Frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner had this to say in a Billboard interview about working with Erna, "I just think he put a really cool spin on this song.

"His take on the bridge portion is just great; He's that evil entity in your head that tells you that you can't do this or you're not good enough, that you're not worth anything, all the horrible things you can spin out of control without realizing it's just your thought processing." Watch the video here





Related Stories

More Stitched Up Heart News

Share this article



