Subhumans Announce Long-Awaited New Album

Subhumans have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Crisis Point", on September 13th and will be playing some North American dates times with the release.

The long-awaited new album follows their 2007 effort "Internal Riot" and will be released on 12" vinyl, CD, and cassette. Frontman Dick Lucas had this to say:

"Sorry about the decade wait for something new, we don't get to practice much! Anyways, it's a stormer, with ten new songs about terror/pollution/mind control...and similar reflections on a world in crisis."

See the band's select North American dates below:

09/05/2019 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

09/06/2019 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

09/07/2019 - Quebec City, QC - Envol Et Macadam Festival

09/08/2019 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

09/09/2019 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom

09/10/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

09/11/2019 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

09/12/2019 - Durham, NC - Motorco

09/13/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

09/14/2019 - St Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival (no FEA)

09/15/2019 - Orlando. FL - Will's Pub





Related Stories

More Subhumans News

Share this article



