Subhumans Announce Long-Awaited New Album
Subhumans have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Crisis Point", on September 13th and will be playing some North American dates times with the release.
The long-awaited new album follows their 2007 effort "Internal Riot" and will be released on 12" vinyl, CD, and cassette. Frontman Dick Lucas had this to say:
"Sorry about the decade wait for something new, we don't get to practice much! Anyways, it's a stormer, with ten new songs about terror/pollution/mind control...and similar reflections on a world in crisis."
See the band's select North American dates below:
09/05/2019 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
09/06/2019 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
09/07/2019 - Quebec City, QC - Envol Et Macadam Festival
09/08/2019 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall
09/09/2019 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
09/10/2019 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/11/2019 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
09/12/2019 - Durham, NC - Motorco
09/13/2019 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
09/14/2019 - St Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival (no FEA)
09/15/2019 - Orlando. FL - Will's Pub
Subhumans Announce Long-Awaited New Album