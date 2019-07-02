Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Release 'Ride' Lyric Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have released a lyric video for their new song "Ride." The track comes from the band's just released new studio album "Truth & Lies."

Bryant had the following to say about the new song, "We wanted 'Ride' to sound like we shook up some Mississippi dirt in a mason jar with some Texas dirt and dumped it all over the track.

"It's about enjoying the moment you're in and not getting bogged down with whatever could come next." Watch the lyric video here





