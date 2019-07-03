3teeth Cover of Foster The People's Pumped Up Kicks

3teeth have released a stream of their cover of Foster The People's "Pumped Up Kicks." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Metawar."

Frontman Alexis Mincolla had this to say, "Industrial bands have a long history of subverting popular culture songs. From songs like Revolting Cocks' version 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' or Laibach's 'Sympathy for the Devil.

"We've just always been a fan of this sort of thing and felt it would be a good time to take an iconic song of the late 2000's and give it some unexpected 2019 industrial darkness, which in the end seemed all too fitting considering the song is about a school shooter." Check out the song here.





