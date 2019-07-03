Liam Gallagher Rocks New Single At Glastonbury

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher performed his new single, "Shockwave", during a June 29 appearance at the Glastonbury festival and video of the former Oasis star performing that track and others has been shared online.

The lead track from his forthcoming second record, "Why Me? Why Not", is one of three clips of the rocker streaming online from the weekend event by BBC Music, alongside 2017's "Wall Of Glass" and the 1995 Oasis classic, "Roll With It."

The singer's 16-song Glastonbury set featured the live debut of his latest track, "The River", while mixing solo material with a series of Oasis hits. Due September 20, "Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200.

Gallagher recently announced a series of fall 2019 and early 2020 tour dates in support of the new project; he will begin a three-week run in Cardiff, UK in November, followed by shows in Europe starting Oslo, Norway in early February. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





