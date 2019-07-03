Metalachi Announce North American Summer Tour

Heavy metal mariachi rockers Metalachi have announced that they will be hitting the road later this month for their North American summer tour.

The trek will be kicking off on July 19 in Flagstaff, AZ at the Orpheum Theater and will wrap up on August 10th in Mammoth Lakes, CA at the Mammoth Margarita Festival.

Manager Warren Moscow had this to say about the trek including their first Canadian dates, "We are especially excited to be crossing the border... not the one to the south, but the one to the north, for the first time ever as we do two solo shows in Toronto and Waterloo!

"We're even more excited to reach a Metalachi milestone as we perform on our biggest festival stage yet at Heavy Montreal! The fest features an amazing lineup, including Anthrax, Quiet Riot, Steel Panther, Godsmack, Ghost and Slayer... just to name a few." See the dates below:

7/19 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

7/20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

7/21 - Denver, CO @ Denver County Fair

7/28 - Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal at Parc Jean-Drapeau

7/30 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Place

7/31 - Waterloo, ON @ Starlight Social Club

8/2 - Lombard, IL @ Brauerhouse

8/3 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

8/4 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

8/6 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

8/8 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

8/9 - South Lake Tahoe, CA @ Heavenly Village Summer Concert Series

8/10 - Mammoth Lakes, CA @ Mammoth Margarita Festival at the Village at Mammoth





