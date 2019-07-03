News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic

07-03-2019
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is sharing his thoughts on the epic 1976 Led Zeppelin track, "Achilles Last Stand", on the latest episode in his Digging Deep podcast series.

The 10-minute tune was the opening song on the UK band's seventh studio album, "Presence", which represented a difficult period in the singer's years with the group.

In August of 1975, Plant and most of his family were involved in a car accident on the Greek island of Rhodes, which forced Led Zeppelin to cancel tour dates in support of "Physical Graffiti" while the rocker recovered.

The extended downtime saw the band work on "Presence", with Plant recording vocals for the project in a wheelchair. "So with 'Achilles Last Stand', the music, I was so fortunate to be around so many amazingly gifted players," explains Plant. "If you think about Led Zeppelin as being a trio, really, with a kind of wedding singer stuck up the front. I always saw the reality of what was going on, in that my enthusiasm was a good contribution, but in truth, those guys were amazing."

Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters will wrap up a spring trek across Europe with an appearance at Denmark's Roskilde Festival on July 4, after which they'll begin a North American tour in September. Listen tot podcast episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


