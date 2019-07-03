Snails and Cancer Bats' Liam Cormier Release 'Crank Bass' Video

Snails has released music video for his track "Crank Bass" featuring Liam Cormier of Cancer Bats. The track was originally released on the Slimeageddon EP.



The music video features highlights from The Shell 2.0 tour. Snails had this to say, "Crank Bass for me is such a unique kind of song! Liam brought some serious energy to it and it appeals to the bass crowd along with the metal crowd as well which is exactly what I wanted.

"Excited to finally release this video which features footage from my fall tour The Shell 2.0 and give people an idea of what a Snails show looks like!!"



Cormier added, "I'm so pumped on this video for crank bass !!! watch my homie Snails dominate North American stages and hilarious hijinx !!!! so stoked!!! best dude !!! f*** salt !!!" Watch the video here





