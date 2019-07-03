The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute

The Alarm's Mike Peters was on hand to witness The Killers play tribute to his band with a cover of their classic song "Rain In The Summertime" at Cardiff Castle last Friday.

The Killers played a semi-acoustic rendition of the song during their June 28th pre-Glastonbury concert in Wales and Peters happened to be in the audience. Watch it here.

Peters shared his excitement, "When Brandon Flowers and The Killers performed 'Rain In The Summertime' at Cardiff Castle, it took me completely by surprise and instantly sent our twitter feed and Facebook pages into overdrive. I did get to meet the band after the show and we talked about all things Alarm. Brandon Flowers even had me sign his personal copy of Sigma".

"Sigma" is the title of The Alarm's brand new album, which was released earlier that day. The band is gearing up to cross the pond later this month to launch a North American tour in support of the record. See the dates below:

July 17 Nashville, TN Cannary Row

July 19 Austin, TX 3Ten Live

July 20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

July 21 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater

July 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

July 25 San Diego, CA House of Blues

July 26 Temecula, CA Wien's Family Cellars

July 27 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater - Music Festival Show

July 31 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

August 2 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

August 3 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

August 5 Portland, OR Aladdin

August 6 Seattle, WA Triple Door

August 7 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby Theater

August 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

August 9 Denver, CO Oriental Theater

August 10 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

August 12 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

August 14 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

August 15 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom

August 16 Chicago, IL House of Blues

August 17 Detroit, MI St. Andrews

August 18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

August 20 Portland, ME AURA

August 21 Boston, MA Paradise

August 23 Huntington, NY The Paramount

August 24 Jim Thorpe, PA Penns Peak

August 25 Falls Church, VA State Theatre

August 27 Albany, NY Skyport

August 29 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

August 30 Staten Island, NY St. George Theater

August 31 Philadelphia, PA The Keswick Theater

Sept 1 Norfolk, VA Norva

Sept 3 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre

Sept 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

Sept 5 Orlando, FL The Social

Sept 6 Bonita Springs, FL Southwest Florida Event Center Fort Meyers

Sept 7 Miami, FL The Ground at Club Space

Sept 8 St. Pete, FL Ferg's Concert Courtyard





