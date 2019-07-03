The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute
The Alarm's Mike Peters was on hand to witness The Killers play tribute to his band with a cover of their classic song "Rain In The Summertime" at Cardiff Castle last Friday.
The Killers played a semi-acoustic rendition of the song during their June 28th pre-Glastonbury concert in Wales and Peters happened to be in the audience. Watch it here.
Peters shared his excitement, "When Brandon Flowers and The Killers performed 'Rain In The Summertime' at Cardiff Castle, it took me completely by surprise and instantly sent our twitter feed and Facebook pages into overdrive. I did get to meet the band after the show and we talked about all things Alarm. Brandon Flowers even had me sign his personal copy of Sigma".
"Sigma" is the title of The Alarm's brand new album, which was released earlier that day. The band is gearing up to cross the pond later this month to launch a North American tour in support of the record. See the dates below:
July 17 Nashville, TN Cannary Row
July 19 Austin, TX 3Ten Live
July 20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey
July 21 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theater
July 24 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
July 25 San Diego, CA House of Blues
July 26 Temecula, CA Wien's Family Cellars
July 27 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater - Music Festival Show
July 31 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
August 2 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
August 3 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
August 5 Portland, OR Aladdin
August 6 Seattle, WA Triple Door
August 7 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby Theater
August 8 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
August 9 Denver, CO Oriental Theater
August 10 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall
August 12 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
August 14 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
August 15 Milwaukee, WI Turner Ballroom
August 16 Chicago, IL House of Blues
August 17 Detroit, MI St. Andrews
August 18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
August 20 Portland, ME AURA
August 21 Boston, MA Paradise
August 23 Huntington, NY The Paramount
August 24 Jim Thorpe, PA Penns Peak
August 25 Falls Church, VA State Theatre
August 27 Albany, NY Skyport
August 29 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes
August 30 Staten Island, NY St. George Theater
August 31 Philadelphia, PA The Keswick Theater
Sept 1 Norfolk, VA Norva
Sept 3 Charlotte, NC Neighborhood Theatre
Sept 4 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
Sept 5 Orlando, FL The Social
Sept 6 Bonita Springs, FL Southwest Florida Event Center Fort Meyers
Sept 7 Miami, FL The Ground at Club Space
Sept 8 St. Pete, FL Ferg's Concert Courtyard
