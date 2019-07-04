News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

07-04-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS are among the highest-grossing tours of 2019, according to a mid-year report by Pollstar.

Elton John's farewell series leads the live industry with $82.6 million during the period between November 2018 and May of this year, with pop singers Pink ($81.8 million) and Justin Timberlake ($75.5 million) not far behind in second and third spot respectively.

Among rockers, Metallica led the way at No. 4 with $69.7 million based on more than 635,000 tickets sold, Fleetwood Mac earned $67.7 million to land in fifth place, KISS finished seventh at $58.1 million while Bob Seger came in at No. 9 with $52.8 million.

Now in its fourth year, Metallica's World Wired tour is in support of the band's tenth studio record, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted atop the charts in two dozen countries while earning sales of more than five million copies worldwide.

Fleetwood Mac's 2018/2019 trek marks their first without guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, while KISS' farewell End Of The Road series is in its first of a multi-year run, and Seger performs dates on his final tour, which was recently extended to include new shows this fall. See the top 10 list here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


