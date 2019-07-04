News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer

07-04-2019
Sebastian Bach

Original Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach made headlines a few back when he invited his former bandmates to join him onstage when he celebrates the anniversary of their hit debut album, but he says that none of them have responded to the offer.

Bach will be playing Skid Row's entire self-titled debut live on an upcoming tour to mark the 30th anniversary of the record and extended an "open invitation" to the band members to "jam" with him during the trek and he was asked if he had received any response during a recent interview.

He told Consequence Of Sound, : "I haven't heard back from them, would be my answer to you. I wish they could get along with my manager, Rick Sales, like everybody else does in the industry.

"What else can you do? I don't know what else to do. I'm 51, and this is the 30th anniversary of the first record I ever put out in my life. Would I like to celebrate it with the other four people who put it out? Yes, I would. But I'm also not going to wait around any longer, because I don't know how much longer I have, to be honest with you. I honestly don't know that."


