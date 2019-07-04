ZZ Top Add New Leg To 50th Anniversary North American Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced that they have extended their 50th anniversary North American tour with a series of new dates this fall that will follow their summer leg.

"We're excited to announce that we've added six more shows!," says the band, who have updated their schedule with stops in Syracuse, Oxon Hill, Bethlehem, Erie, Madison and Shreveport.

ZZ Top will launch a late summer/fall run in Ridgefield, WA on August 16; alongside some festival appearances, the group will joined by Cheap Trick for most of the trek while Lynyrd Skynyrd will appear on a pair of early dates along the way as it crosses the continent into November.

Currently playing shows across Europe, ZZ Top will release a new compilation, "Goin' 50", in sync with the start of the North American dates. See the dates and read more here.

