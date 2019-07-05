.

Illyrian Streaming First Song From New Album

07-05-2019
Illyrian

Calgary metal trio Illyrian are streaming their brand new single "Amanar Rising". The song if the first track revealed from the band's forthcoming sophomore album "The Entity, Unknown", which will hit stores on July 26th.

They had this to say about the song, "We made a deliberate effort to start exploring some more unconventional textures in our music with this record, and percussive elements felt like a natural fit for certain sections and compositions.

"The bridge segment of this track really came to life because of that exploration, and we have a lot of fun with it live by pulling audience members up on stage and letting them be the percussion section alongside us!
"
You don't see stuff like that enough in metal, in our opinions, and we love the enthusiasm and energy the experience creates, the band explains about the track 'Amanar Rising." Listen to it here


