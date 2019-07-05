Merit Announce New EP 'Living The Low'

Pop punkers Merit has announced that they will be releasing their brand new EP, which will be entitled "Living With The Low," on July 26th.

The band's third effort was recorded/produced by Matt Brasch of The Wonder Years, mixed by Nick Steinborn of The Wonder Years, and mastered by Bill Henderson of Thursday.

Frontman Mike Dougherty had this to say, "The record is basically a psycho-self analysis of dealing with betrayal within romantic and other personal relationships.

"The lack of honesty and loyalty, especially how constant it was in my life then, really played a part in the downfall of my psyche and has made an everlasting impact on how I handle things in my day to day life." See the tracklisting below:

1. Mediocrity Gets You (Des)Pears

2. Woe, She's A Gravedigger

3. Anxiety Is The New Black

4. Fruit Of The Gloom

5. De-Spite Everything





