Niviane Release 'The Berserker' Video

07-05-2019
Niviane

Niviane have released a music video for their song "The Berserker". The track comes from the band's latest studio album "The Druid King".

The new video was filmed in the Sierra Foothills of California and directed by Ryan Adams (RAAD House Films) and frontman Norman Skinner had the following to say about the clip, "We wanted to do something above and beyond your standard band rocking out video shoot.

"Our vision was to do a music video with more of a cinematic vibe. Ryan Adams understood exactly what we were going for. We had to come to terms very quickly that to do a full casted movie production would be costly but luckily, we have some of the greatest fans in the world.

"All actors in the video are fans that answered our open casting call, and did I mention they are all volunteers? We spent our band funds to have costumes made and to purchase all props but aside from the outfits, weaponry and effects the actors really brought this video to life.

"All day long on a mountain top they braved extremely cold temperatures, rain, lightning and hail without complaining once. We are very proud of how this video came out and do hope that our fans enjoy it as much as we do." Watch it here


