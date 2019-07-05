.

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video

07-05-2019
Slightly Stoopid

Slightly Stoopid decided to look back at some special moments from their 20 plus year career in the brand new video for their track "One More Night".

The song comes from the band's 2018 album "Everyday Life, Everyday People" and the visual features footage highlighting their career and past collaborations including Bradley Nowell (Sublime), Snoop Dogg (2009), Bob Weir (2011), Karl Denson, Sly and Robbie, Half Pint, and Pepper (2008).

Miles Doughty had this to say, "I'm excited for the release of the 'One More Night' video. This song takes you through the journey and trials of always leaving family and friends behind back at home. Life on the road is not always easy, and this song reflects the thoughts that go through my mind on the open road." Watch the video here.


