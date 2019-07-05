.

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

07-05-2019
Stray Cats

BMG will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Stray Cats with the release of a deluxe vinyl limited edition boxset entitled 'Runaway Boys' on September 27th.

The special release will include the band's first three classic albums on vinyl - 'Stray Cats', 'Gonna Ball' and 'Rant'N'Rave', along with an LP of rare tracks.

It will also feature a 40-page book of the story of the Stray Cats and a board game where you can race across South East England, from the Ace Café to have a rumble in Brighton. The game comes with dice and bespoke playing pieces. Watch a promo video here and see details below:

Stray Cats LP
Brand new half speed master created from the original tapes for optimal dynamic range. Pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Gonna Ball LP
Brand new half speed master created from the original tapes for optimal dynamic range. Pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Rant 'N' Rave
Brand new half speed master created from the original tapes for optimal dynamic range. Pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Rare Cuts
Eleven track compilation of rare B sides and deep cuts from the Stray Cats archive.

MERCHANDISE
Forty Years Of The Stray Cats
Forty-page book of classic interviews with the Stray Cats over the decades. Includes never before seen photos and rare memorabilia.

Rumble In Brighton The Game
Race from the Ace Café to Brighton with this unique boardgame. Contains bespoke Stray Cats playing pieces, dice and drawstring bag.
Also available: 'The 40th Anthology' - a 36 track, 2CD digipack and 25 track 2 LP gatefold.


Related Stories


The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

The Stray Cats Returning Home For Special Show

The Stray Cats Top Rock Chart With New Album

The Stray Cats Release 'Rock It Off' Video

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Stray Cats Recording First New Album in 25 Years

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

More Stray Cats News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Torche Release 'Admission' Video

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.