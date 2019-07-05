The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

BMG will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Stray Cats with the release of a deluxe vinyl limited edition boxset entitled 'Runaway Boys' on September 27th.

The special release will include the band's first three classic albums on vinyl - 'Stray Cats', 'Gonna Ball' and 'Rant'N'Rave', along with an LP of rare tracks.

It will also feature a 40-page book of the story of the Stray Cats and a board game where you can race across South East England, from the Ace Café to have a rumble in Brighton. The game comes with dice and bespoke playing pieces. Watch a promo video here and see details below:



Stray Cats LP

Brand new half speed master created from the original tapes for optimal dynamic range. Pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Gonna Ball LP

Brand new half speed master created from the original tapes for optimal dynamic range. Pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Rant 'N' Rave

Brand new half speed master created from the original tapes for optimal dynamic range. Pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Rare Cuts

Eleven track compilation of rare B sides and deep cuts from the Stray Cats archive.

MERCHANDISE

Forty Years Of The Stray Cats

Forty-page book of classic interviews with the Stray Cats over the decades. Includes never before seen photos and rare memorabilia.

Rumble In Brighton The Game

Race from the Ace Café to Brighton with this unique boardgame. Contains bespoke Stray Cats playing pieces, dice and drawstring bag.

Also available: 'The 40th Anthology' - a 36 track, 2CD digipack and 25 track 2 LP gatefold.





Related Stories

The Stray Cats Returning Home For Special Show

The Stray Cats Top Rock Chart With New Album

The Stray Cats Release 'Rock It Off' Video

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Stray Cats Recording First New Album in 25 Years

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

More Stray Cats News

Share this article



