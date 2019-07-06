Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest took to social media this past week to share a note of thanks to fans for their support of the band's 2018/2019 "Firepower" world tour.

"A big thank you to all the metal maniacs who came to see the Firepower 2019 US tour," says the group on social media. "We had a blast and look forward to seeing you all again in 2020; our heavy metal hero Glenn [Tipton] is always with us - whether in person or in spirit - he is still very much a part of Judas Priest!"

Tipton - who retired from touring due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease - did manage to appear at select shows over the past year, as "Firepower" co-producer Andy Sneap was added to the lineup for the trek.

Guitarist Richie Faulkner shared some statistics from the tour, which saw Judas Priest play 145 shows over 515 days before more than 1.26 million people in 38 countries.

"Thanks to every single one of you that came and rocked out with us on the #FirePower tour 2018/2019," added Faulkner. "It's been emotional and amazing to see all of you and share in the celebration of heavy metal all around the world. A big thanks also to our wonderful Judas Priest Crew. It's been a pleasure and an honor to serve. See ya on the next one." Read more here.

