KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

07-06-2019
KISS

KISS cofounders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley have addressed the criticism that the band has received over the cost of tickets to their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

Ticket prices were reportedly going for between a low of $25 all the way up to $1000 for a VIP package, and the "Ultimate KISS Army Experience" went for $5000 on the recently completed leg of the tour and both cofounders were asked about it by the Financial Times.

He told them, "Unless you're willing to live in your mother's basement and have a job and do music as a hobby, which is wonderful, being in a touring band is big business.

"You'll see a show out there that is as good, or better, than anything else. If you've got one guy with an acoustic guitar, you can charge less. We've got 60 people on the crew and 20 trucks and who knows how many buses, and a jet."

Stanley said, "I certainly never bought into this idea of being a dumb rock musician who at some point goes, 'Where'd all my money go?' I've always believed that as talented as you may be at making money, there's probably someone who's just as talented at taking it. So it always made sense to me to monetize what we do.

"There's a difference between being an idealist and realist, and the difference is age. The whole idea of a starving artist, or the idea someone isn't interested in money, well, guess what, you will be when rent comes due."


