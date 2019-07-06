News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

07-06-2019
Of Monsters And Men

Of Monsters And Men have released a music video for their new single "Alligator." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Fever Dream," which will be released on July 26th.

The band had this to say about the new video, which was filmed in their native Iceland, "We had a lot of fun shooting the music video for our song Alligator.

"It was two days of pure madness, battling the elements while shooting in Iceland and inside one of Iceland's most haunted hotels. Hope you like our Fever Dream as much as we do." Watch the video here.

The group has announced that they will be celebrating the new record by launching a North American headline tour this fall. See the dates for the Fever Dream Tour below:

September 4th Washington, DC The Anthem
September 5th New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
September 7th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
September 8th Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
September 10th Philadelphia, PA The Met
September 11th Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
September 13th Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
September 14th Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field
September 16th Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
September 17th Ogden, UT Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater**
September 19th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
September 21st Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival**
September 22nd Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
September 24th San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
September 26th Seattle, WA WAMU Theater
September 27th Portland, OR Edgefield
September 28th Vancouver, BC UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre


