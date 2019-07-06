Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

Of Monsters And Men have released a music video for their new single "Alligator." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Fever Dream," which will be released on July 26th.

The band had this to say about the new video, which was filmed in their native Iceland, "We had a lot of fun shooting the music video for our song Alligator.

"It was two days of pure madness, battling the elements while shooting in Iceland and inside one of Iceland's most haunted hotels. Hope you like our Fever Dream as much as we do." Watch the video here.

The group has announced that they will be celebrating the new record by launching a North American headline tour this fall. See the dates for the Fever Dream Tour below:

September 4th Washington, DC The Anthem

September 5th New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

September 7th Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

September 8th Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 10th Philadelphia, PA The Met

September 11th Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

September 13th Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

September 14th Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field

September 16th Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

September 17th Ogden, UT Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater**

September 19th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

September 21st Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful Music & Arts Festival**

September 22nd Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

September 24th San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 26th Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

September 27th Portland, OR Edgefield

September 28th Vancouver, BC UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre





