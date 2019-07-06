The End A.D. Release 'Why Won't You Die' Video

The End A.D. have released a music video for their new single "Why Won't You Die". The track comes from their forthcoming album, which will be released this fall.

The band had this to say, "Here is our brand new video for our first single 'Why Won't You Die' from our full length album due out this fall on Fastball Music on CD and Digital formats plus a special Cassette version of our album will be released via Inferno Records. Help us spread the word and feel free to share our video, Thanks!"

The new record will be the follow up to the group's 2017 debut album "Scorched Earth". Watch the "Why Won't You Die" music video here.





