Against The Grave Release 'Killing Us Slowly' Video

L.A. metal band Against The Grave has released a music video for their song "Killing Us Slowly." The track is the group's debut single and video was was directed, shot, and edited by Nathan Karma Cox.

Jay Dot CA had this to say, "This video was a lot of fun to make, especially with Nathan Cox at the helm!! We've worked with him in the past & his vision & final product is always top shelf.

"We had a day of sun, fun, beer, cool cars & all the homies came out to hang & help any way they could. Definitely one of the most enjoyable video shoots we've ever done!!" Watch the video here





