Betraying The Martyrs Announce Fall Headline Tour

Betraying The Martyrs have announced that they will be launching a European headline tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Rapture", which is set to hit stores on September 13th.

The trek will feature support from Shrezzers and Underside, and is set to kcik off on September 18th in Berlin and will be wrapping up on October 6th in Helsinki.

Frontman Aaron Matts had this to say about the new album, "Rapture for us is a product of each one of our experiences up until this moment; each moment lived on the road, and every drop of inspiration picked up along the way.

"Written musically in the only way we know how, we took each one of our musical tastes and formed it into the ultimate album for ourselves, hoping that it will translate and fall onto the ears of the listeners the same way it falls onto ours.

"Rapture is a musical journey through each one of our minds, lyrics that come from both the darkest and lightest corners of our souls. We put everything into this one, leaving behind any preconceptions, and what came out the other side is something that we're all so proud of, and we hope that the listener will feel it within themselves also." See the tour dates below:



18.09 - Germany, Berlin, Musik & Frieden

19.09 - Czech Republic, Prague, Modra Vopice

20.09 - Germany, Dresden, Reithalle

21.09 - Austria, Vienna, Viper Room

22.09 - Germany, Munich, Backstage Halle

23.09 - Germany, Stuttgart, Wizemann Club

24.09 - Germany, Ashaffenburg, Colos-Saal

25.09 - Switzerland, Baden, Werkk Kulturlokal

26.09 - Switzerland, Lyss, Kulturfabrik

27.09 - Netherlands, Rotterdam, Baroeg

28.09 - Netherlands, Eindhoven, Dynamo

29.09 - Germany, Cologne, Euroblast Festival

30.09 - Germany, Hamburg Logo

02.10 - Sweden, Gothenburg, Tradgam

03.10 - Sweden, Stockholm, Fryshueset Klubben

05.10 - Finland, Tampere, Lost In Music Festival

06.10 - Finland, Helsinki, On The Rocks



UK headline dates to be announced soon.





