Carnifex Release Scott Ian Lewis Directed 'World War X' Video

07-08-2019
Carnifex

Carnifex have released a music video for their new track 'World War X'. The song is the second single and the title track from the band's forthcoming album.

The "World War X" record is set to hit stores on August 2nd and the band tapped frontman Scott Ian Lewis to direct the visual for the title track. Watch the clip here.

Lewis had this to say about the video, "The 'WWX' music video is a special one for so many reasons. For the last 14 years of the band I've been heavily involved in the music videos.

"Now to be directing the title track for our most important album is something I'm very proud of. Carnifex has never been more fierce and I can't wait for everyone to see what we've created."


