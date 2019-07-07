.

Dark Station Release 'Obvious' Video

Dark Station

Dark Station has released a music video for their brand new single "Obvious". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Down In The Dark".

Frontman Nathan Spades had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "It's me having to force myself to admit something I had known all along. As if it was inevitable, that something as pure and as beautiful as a relationship could be extremely toxic when blinded by love.When it becomes clear though, no matter how strong that feeling is, it hits hard and you can finally start to see it all for what it really is."

Guitarist Kyle Ort had this to say about the video, "I sent a few emails back and forth with our director Robyn August once we got the song finished. He heard the song and we were on the same page immediately as far as what the vibe should be.

"We wanted to make a combination of A Perfect Circle's 'Judith' and NIN's 'Closer' with lighting like the movie Mandy. I think we nailed it." Watch the video here


