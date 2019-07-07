Eclipse Streaming New Single 'United'

Eclipse have released their new single and the official theme song for Dreamhack Showdown. The track, entitled 'United', comes from their forthcoming album "Paradigm," which will hit stores on October 11th.

We were sent the following details: Dreamhack, the world's largest video game festival organizer chose the song 'United' after hearing an advanced copy of Eclipse's upcoming album, "PARADIGM." "We ran across 'United' pretty much by accident. A colleague had it and played it in the car while traveling from one of our events. The minute we heard it we knew that this was the perfect song for Dreamhack Showdown," says Charlie Sirc, Dreamhack's Product Manager.

"'United' is a song about standing together when things come falling down. We may have had a more political perspective when writing it, but as always, what people read into lyrics is subjective. I think it works beautifully in this setting as well, and we are thrilled to be part of this massive movement that Dreamhack is fueling. Also, the fact that Dreamhack has chosen to focus on female players is an initiative that we wholeheartedly support, it's about freakin' time!" adds Eclipse frontman Erik Martensson. Listen to the song here.





