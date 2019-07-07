Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have launched a new archival series with the surprise release of a live EP featuring three vintage rarities performances.

"A good day to look in the Foo Files," announced the band on social media. "How about a few elusive live tracks?" The EP "00950025" includes a pair of live tracks - "Wattershed" and "For All The Cows" - from a 1995 appearance at the UK's Reading Festival, as well as "Next Year" from "There Is Nothing Left To Lose" recorded in Melbourne, Australia in 2000.

The Foo Fighters have hinted that the archival performances surfaced following fan dialogue about their upcoming Reading Festival headline slot on August 25 and the band's history at the annual event,

"We've seen some of your Reading '95 stories in the comments, you can now officially submit them (or any FF story you like). Submit your story & join the FF files... you never know what we've got up our sleeves..." Stream the songs and grab the link to share your stories here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





