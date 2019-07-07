.

Lonely Dakota Release 'End Of Days' Video

07-07-2019
Lonely Dakota

UK southern rockers Lonely Dakota have released a music video for their single "End of Days." The song is the title track from their just released debut EP.

The group had this to say, "The End of Days EP for us stitches together years of hard work and refinement, offering our fans the very best of each of us. A mix of riff laden hard rock tracks and emotional, thought provoking ballads.

"This isn't just music to us, it's our lives laid out for the world to see, at around 140bpm. If nothing else we hope that the message to the listener is clear, whatever it is you're going through and whatever burden you carry, you're not alone. We are with you.

"Every sore-throat, snapped string and broken drumstick has led to this moment. Every dark thought, sleepless night and act of poor judgement has led to our story. You will know us, and we will know you." Watch the video here


