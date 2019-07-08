Memoriam Streaming 'Requiem For Mankind'

Memoriam are celebrating their new album "Requiem For Mankind" making a top 10 debut on the UK Rock Charts with the release of a lyric video for the title track.

The band had this to say about the song, "Lyrically it ties in with the burial as depicted on the artwork of the album itself. It could also be interpreted as a lament for the state of the world we are living in, we have left enough room in the lyrical content to draw your own conclusion!

"Musically it's another headbanger ( we seem to have a lot of those on this album) with a nice heavy deep end rumble. It needed to be the title track! It has that old school feel, it's organic, it's out now and all you need to do is listen, absorb, and bang your head ! Enjoy." Watch the video here





