.

Memoriam Streaming 'Requiem For Mankind'

07-08-2019
Memoriam

Memoriam are celebrating their new album "Requiem For Mankind" making a top 10 debut on the UK Rock Charts with the release of a lyric video for the title track.

The band had this to say about the song, "Lyrically it ties in with the burial as depicted on the artwork of the album itself. It could also be interpreted as a lament for the state of the world we are living in, we have left enough room in the lyrical content to draw your own conclusion!

"Musically it's another headbanger ( we seem to have a lot of those on this album) with a nice heavy deep end rumble. It needed to be the title track! It has that old school feel, it's organic, it's out now and all you need to do is listen, absorb, and bang your head ! Enjoy." Watch the video here


Related Stories


Memoriam Streaming 'Requiem For Mankind'

Memoriam Stream Lemmy, Bowie Death Inspired New Song

More Memoriam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years- Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release-Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Hot In The City: International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

advertisement


Latest News
Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Carnifex Release Scott Ian Lewis Directed 'World War X' Video

Betraying The Martyrs Announce Fall Headline Tour

Mark Zavon Singled Out Week: Three Days Grace

Against The Grave Release 'Killing Us Slowly' Video

Memoriam Streaming 'Requiem For Mankind'

Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.