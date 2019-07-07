.

Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

07-07-2019
Bokassa

Metallica star Lars Ulrich's "favorite new band" Bokassa have released a music video for their song "Vultures", which comes from their latest album "Crimson Riders".

Ulrich loved the band so much that he played him on his "It's Electric" radio show and recruited them as a support act on their current European summer tour.

Frontman Jorn had this to say about the new video, "To us 'Vultures' always had a desert road trip kind of groove to it. But there aren't many deserts where we're from in Norway, so we made this psychedelic wacky road trip video instead. It was shot in Manchester, UK, the day after we played Stade De France in Paris!" Watch the video here


Related Stories


Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

More Bokassa News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release- Joe Satriani Expects Chickenfoot To Reunite- Jonathan Davis Reveals Inspiration For Korn's 'The Nothing'- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters Surprise Fans With EP Release

Joe Satriani Expects Chickenfoot To Reunite

Jonathan Davis Reveals Inspiration For Korn's 'The Nothing'

Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

Eclipse Streaming New Single 'United'

Dark Station Release 'Obvious' Video

Lonely Dakota Release 'End Of Days' Video

Wind Rose Announce New Album 'Wintersage'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.