Metallica Favorite Bokassa Release 'Vultures' Video

Metallica star Lars Ulrich's "favorite new band" Bokassa have released a music video for their song "Vultures", which comes from their latest album "Crimson Riders".

Ulrich loved the band so much that he played him on his "It's Electric" radio show and recruited them as a support act on their current European summer tour.

Frontman Jorn had this to say about the new video, "To us 'Vultures' always had a desert road trip kind of groove to it. But there aren't many deserts where we're from in Norway, so we made this psychedelic wacky road trip video instead. It was shot in Manchester, UK, the day after we played Stade De France in Paris!" Watch the video here





