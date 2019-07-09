America's CBS Sunday Morning TV Feature Goes Online

America fans who missed the band's profile on this past weekend's edition of the CBS "Sunday Morning" TV show are in luck as the feature can now be streamed online.

The band is in the midst of their 50th anniversary tour, about to launch a North American leg later this month, and were featured on the television news magazine show this past Sunday (July 7th.)



Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, spoke with correspondent John Blackstone in the featue while visiting various locations including while driving down the Ventura Freeway, an nod to their classic hit "Ventura Highway".

The segment also included footage from last month's concert at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Watch it here. Fans can catch them live at the dates listed below:



TUE - 7/9 - Porto Recanati, IT - Arena Beniamino Gigli

THU - 7/11 - Taormina, IT - Teatro Antico

SUN - 7/14 - Ottawa, Canada - RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

FRI - 7/19 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

SAT - 7/20 - Vestal, NY - Anderson Center for Performing Arts (Binghamton University)

SUN - 7/21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival - Shorefront Park

FRI - 7/26 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

SAT - 7/27 - Lake Charles, LA - The Golden Nugget

FRI - 8/2 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

SUN - 8/4 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of the Bluff Vineyard

SUN - 8/11 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater at OC Fair

FRI - 8/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata

SAT - 8/17 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

SAT - 9/21 - French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort

SUN - 9/22 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

SAT - 9/28 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts

FRI - 10/4 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

FRI - 10/11 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

SAT - 10/12 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

SAT - 10/19 - Rama, ONT - Casino Rama

FRI - 11/1 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Casino Hotel

THU - 11/14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

FRI - 11/15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

SAT - 11/16 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre





Related Stories

ZZ Top Add New Leg To 50th Anniversary North American Tour

Metalachi Announce North American Summer Tour

Holy Grail, Striker And Bewitcher North American Tour

Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers

Knocked Loose Announce North American Tour

American Football Release 'I Can't Feel You' Video

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

Singled Out: The End Of America's Break Away

Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

More America News

Share this article



