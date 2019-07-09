.

America's CBS Sunday Morning TV Feature Goes Online

America

America fans who missed the band's profile on this past weekend's edition of the CBS "Sunday Morning" TV show are in luck as the feature can now be streamed online.

The band is in the midst of their 50th anniversary tour, about to launch a North American leg later this month, and were featured on the television news magazine show this past Sunday (July 7th.)

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, spoke with correspondent John Blackstone in the featue while visiting various locations including while driving down the Ventura Freeway, an nod to their classic hit "Ventura Highway".

The segment also included footage from last month's concert at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Watch it here. Fans can catch them live at the dates listed below:

TUE - 7/9 - Porto Recanati, IT - Arena Beniamino Gigli
THU - 7/11 - Taormina, IT - Teatro Antico
SUN - 7/14 - Ottawa, Canada - RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
FRI - 7/19 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
SAT - 7/20 - Vestal, NY - Anderson Center for Performing Arts (Binghamton University)
SUN - 7/21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival - Shorefront Park
FRI - 7/26 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
SAT - 7/27 - Lake Charles, LA - The Golden Nugget
FRI - 8/2 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall
SUN - 8/4 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of the Bluff Vineyard
SUN - 8/11 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheater at OC Fair
FRI - 8/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata
SAT - 8/17 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
SAT - 9/21 - French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort
SUN - 9/22 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
SAT - 9/28 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center for the Arts
FRI - 10/4 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino
FRI - 10/11 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
SAT - 10/12 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
SAT - 10/19 - Rama, ONT - Casino Rama
FRI - 11/1 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Casino Hotel
THU - 11/14 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
FRI - 11/15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
SAT - 11/16 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre


