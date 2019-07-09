.

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have announced dates for a fall tour of the UK and Europe. Part of the group's 2019 "Ultimate Tour Named Death", the five-week series will begin in Nottingham, UK on November 16.

"We wish to inform you Ghost will be haunting Europe this fall with All Them Witches & Tribulation," says the band. "Tickets available Friday, July 12."

Currently on the road with Metallica, the Swedish rockers continue to perform in support of their fourth album, "Prequelle." Ahead of the newly-revealed fall schedule, Ghost will return to North America for shows in September and October. See the dates here.

